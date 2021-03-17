Telxius activates Brazil - Argentina subsea cable

Telxius announced that the new Tannat submarine cable, connecting Santos (Brazil) with Las Toninas (Argentina), is now open for service.
Tannat is a 2,000 kilometer new generation system adds to the Brusa and Junior cables on the Atlantic coast of Latin America to deliver the most modern and diverse end-to-end connectivity between the U.S., Brazil and Argentina. The new cable completes a main connectivity route between the U.S. and key hubs in South America as a continuation of Brusa (Virginia Beach – Rio de Janeiro) and Junior (Rio de Janeiro – Santos). Brusa has a capacity of 160 Tbps, with the highest capacity direct connection between the U.S. and South America and one of the highest in the world. Brusa connects Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza in Brazil, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Virginia Beach, U.S. via an 11,000 km, ultra-low-latency submarine cable. SAm-1, the 25,000 km subsea cable ring that surrounds Latin America, provides additional route diversity. With the combination of these four cables, Telxius offers outstanding diverse and robust subsea network routes in Latin America.
“With the addition of Tannat to our subsea network in Latin America we have effectively established the most modern and diverse end-to-end connectivity route between Brazil, Argentina and the U.S.,” noted Pablo Fraguas, Sales VP, Southern Region of Telxius Cable. “This new route not only improves the quality of the available network connectivity within Latin America, it also provides a robust, low latency connection of these markets to the U.S. and beyond.”
Tannat, via Junior and Brusa, connects directly to the Virginia Beach Telxius CLS Campus featuring a direct backhaul to the world’s largest concentration of data centers in Ashburn, in the U.S. In addition, the Virginia Beach landing station provides direct access to the Marea and Dunant subsea cables, creating a global loop that connects South America, the U.S., Europe and beyond. This truly global connectivity is a direct representation of Telxius’ goal of delivering low latency, robust networks to content providers, global enterprise and third-party operators, enabling the advancement of the global economy.
https://telxius.com/en/telxius-to-provide-new-diverse-subsea-capacity-between-brazil-and-argentina-with-tannat/
Telxius' Mistral cable lands in Peru
Telxius confirmed that its South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC) or ‘Mistral’ cable has landed in Peru.
The Mistral project, carried out jointly by Claro and Telxius and supplied by Subcom, has required a significant investment for the deployment of approximately 7,300 kilometers of state-of-the-art fiber optic submarine cable, which provides greater transmission capacity (72 Tbps) and redundancy to Peru. This is the first new submarine cable to Peru in nearly 20 years.
The cable is expected to be ready for service by mid-2021.
José Luis Díaz Ramírez, General Manager of Telxius Cable in Peru, highlighted the boost that this project will give to communications in Peru and in the Pacific coast countries of Latin America, as well as enabling us to continue offering our customers the highest levels of service, reliability and security. “With the Mistral, the first submarine cable to reach Peru since 2001, the country’s communications will be ready to handle the explosion of data traffic expected as a result of the development of new technologies such as 5G.”
Additionally, Telxius has six more cables connecting Latin America, three of them new generation cables: SAm-1, a 25,000 km fiber-optic cable ring circumnavigating Latin America; and on the Atlantic coast, Brusa, a 11,000-km submarine cable system linking Virginia Beach (USA) with San Juan (Puerto Rico), Fortaleza (Brazil) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); Junior, which takes over from Brusa in Rio de Janeiro and connects with Santos (Brazil), and Tannat, linking Santos with Las Toninas (Argentina). Also, the Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS), which runs from Ecuador to Jacksonville (Florida) and lastly, Unisur, which links Las Toninas (Argentina) with Maldonado (Uruguay).
https://telxius.com/en/claro-and-telxius-deploy-a-new-submarine-cable-in-the-pacific-to-improve-connectivity-for-millions-of-peruvians/