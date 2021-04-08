Telia Carrier opens PoP in Denver

Telia Carrier launched a a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Flexential’s data center in Aurora, Colorado. The partnership will allow Flexential’s customers to take advantage of Telia Carrier’s fiber backbone and connectivity providing cloud, application, content providers and Enterprise customers with new diverse routes and capacity at Terabit scale.

The partnership and expansion allow existing Flexential customers in the region access to a new Telia Carrier route from Denver to Omaha, Des Moines and Chicago. This route bypasses carrier hotels, saving expense and reducing latency. The path adds diversity and redundancy to existing fiber pathways, enhancing connectivity and delivering Telia Carrier’s signature levels of low latency and high availability.





“By combining our strength in infrastructure and existing backbone technology with Telia Carrier’s global reach, we are able to offer customers in the Denver metro area connections outside the region via a diverse route at a lower cost and without reliance on a downtown carrier hotel,” said Ryan Mallory, COO Colocation and Interconnection, Flexential. “This new fiber route will drive significant reductions in latency and expanded interconnection options that are typically not available in a primarily rural area.”

“Telia Carrier is excited to provide unique, diverse connectivity options supporting the demand to connect major markets and enable regional edge performance at scale,” said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. “We are excited to continue to grow the local ecosystem connectivity working with Flexential and our AS1299 internet backbone providing a trusted customer experience to application, cloud and content performance.”

https://www.teliacarrier.com/about-us/press-releases/flexential-partners-with-telia-carrier.html