Telefónica launches cloud-based quantum random number generator

Telefónica Tech has collaborated with Barcelona-based Quside, a developer of quantum random number generators, and New York-based Qrypt, a producer of cryptographic quantum security solutions enabled by its Quantum Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution, to integrate a new quantum technology into its cloud service hosted in its Virtual Data Centers (VDC).

Telefónica said this collaboration enhances its cloud services by providing its customers with easy-to-use, high quality and high-performance quantum random numbers so they can integrate them into their business processes. Several use cases have been demonstrated using this EaaS integration, including seeding for cryptographic devices (HSM), Monte Carlo simulations for scientific, engineering, and financial applications, gaming, as well as for a new proof-of-transit protocol that improves the security of data transiting software-defined networks (SDN).

Hugo de los Santos, Director of Products and Services at Telefónica Cyber & Cloud Tech, said: "Offering this key quantum-generated resource is a significant advantage for both our internal and external customers. It is especially important for our enterprise customers with demands for high quality and high-performance random numbers, who will benefit from this unique feature".

"Randomness is an essential resource for a wide range of ICT systems, including cybersecurity. We are thrilled to be part of Telefónica Tech's efforts to deploy stronger security features to their global customers using emerging quantum technologies," says Carlos Abellán, CEO of Quside.

"The secure distribution of true quantum randomness is now a practical technical capability for a broad range of critical applications. We’re excited to be working with Telefónica Tech to scale this quantum service globally " said Denis Mandich, CTO of Qrypt.

