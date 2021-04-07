T-Mobile U.S. launches 4G/5G Home Internet service

T-Mobile U.S. officially launched its wireless Home Internet service with coverage to more than 30 million households, making T-Mobile one of the largest broadband providers in the entire country by service area — on its first day of service.

Nearly 10 million of the households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet are in rural areas where often there is only one other broadband provider or none at all.

T-Mobile Home Internet access runs over the carrier's 4G and 5G network. Monthly service is priced at $60 with no data cap. T-Mobile says most users should experience download speeds of 100 Mbps. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time, as well as Wi-Fi Gateway inventory, which is limited by global supply chain constraints at launch.

https://www.t-mobile.com/isp