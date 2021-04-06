T-Mobile and Lumen partner on 5G + Edge Computing

T-Mobile U.S. and Lumen Technologies agreed to expand their existing relationship to allow access to Lumen's Edge Computing platform over T-Mobile's 5G network, enabling enterprises to build, manage and scale applications across distributed environments. As part of this collaboration, T-Mobile will also become a preferred wireless connectivity partner for Lumen.

“By pairing America’s largest and fastest 5G network with Lumen’s enterprise solutions, we can break down industry barriers and deliver unparalleled network reach to enterprise and government organizations looking to optimize their applications across networks,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. “With our leading 5G network, Lumen and T-Mobile have the opportunity to accelerate business innovation in an era where the network is more critical than ever.”



