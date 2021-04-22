Spirent intros subscription-based Automated 5G Core Test Suite

Spirent Communications introduced a subscription-based, automated 5G core test platform designed to accelerate time to market for service providers and significantly reduce costs associated with 5G core validation.

The Spirent Landslide 5GC Automation Package provides access to a managed library of hundreds of prebuilt test cases covering compliance, capacity, and performance testing for nodal, adjacency and end-to-end assessment, including the largest nodal coverage in the industry. It is built around a number of award-winning products and solutions such as Spirent Landslide core emulation, Spirent Velocity test automation, and the company’s world-class professional services.





“This is a true automation pipeline approach for service providers that need to accelerate their 5G deployment while managing tight budgets and resources,” said Doug Roberts, general manager of Spirent’s Lifecycle Service Assurance business. “The value extends well beyond initial deployment, helping validate network changes and, as standards evolve, eliminating the need to resource for ongoing test development.”

“Customers will not only benefit from significant time and cost savings, they can also be confident that they are relying on Spirent’s extensive 5G expertise and proven test methodologies to minimize risk and ensure their 5G rollouts are a success,” added Roberts.

http://www.spirent.com/Landslide5GCAP