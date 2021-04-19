Spirent and Innolight test 800G

Spirent Communications has validated an 800G optical transceiver from InnoLight Technology (Suzhou).

The project successfully demonstrated an 800G link up and line rate traffic transmission using IEEE 802.3ck OSFP for VSR application. InnoLight and Spirent engineers worked closely to develop and get the 800G link operational to emulate the traffic of hyperscale datacenters.





“We were delighted to work with Spirent to showcase this latest step towards 800G interoperability,” said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer for InnoLight. “As vendor-agnostic test and measurement leaders, Spirent was able to help us create the environment to continuously test and validate the performance of our 800 Gbps OSFP DR8+ 2km SMP optical transceivers, which are such vital components of the future datacenter and cloud network ecosystem.”

"We are seeing increasing demand from customers for 800G test solutions, and this partnership with InnoLight is a major step forward in proving interoperability and increasing customer confidence in this new technology,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, general manager, Cloud & IP, Spirent Communications. “We are working at the bleeding edge of current high-speed Ethernet technology development to enable our customers to design, develop and eventually deploy 800G technology, and this successful interoperability demonstration will give early adopters the confidence to accelerate design and development of their 800G capable next-gen devices.”

