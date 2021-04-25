Skyworks to acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs

Skyworks Solutions will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at $2.75 billion. The acquisition encompasses the technology portfolios and related assets of Silicon Labs’ power/isolation, timing and broadcast product lines.

Skyworks said the acquisition will accelerate its expansion into the industry’s most important growth segments, including electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communication, data center, automotive, smart home and several other applications. Skyworks will be uniquely positioned to address a combined market opportunity approaching $20 billion annually.

Mark Thompson, senior vice president of Silicon Labs and general manager of the Infrastructure & Automotive business, will join Skyworks as part of the transaction, reporting directly to Liam K. Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Skyworks. In addition, approximately 350 employees, including the senior management team of the business, are expected to join Skyworks upon completion of the transaction.

“We are pleased to welcome the Infrastructure & Automotive team to Skyworks when this transaction is completed,” said Mr. Griffin. “This acquisition will broadly expand our capabilities across high-growth end markets including automotive, communications and industrial, creating new and highly compelling opportunities for Skyworks. By leveraging our global sales channels, operational scale and deep customer relationships, Skyworks is well positioned to drive above-market growth, while diversifying revenues, expanding margins and delivering strong returns in earnings and cash generation.”











