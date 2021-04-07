Semtech expands 5G front haul portfolio with 50Gbps CDR

Semtech announced sampling of the newest member of its Tri-Edge CDR portfolio, the GN2256, an IC solution to enable 50Gbps PAM4 Fixed-WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing), Tunable WDM and Silicon Photonics optical modules.

The device integrates Semtech’s proven Tri-Edge CDR platform with a differential EML (Externally Modulated Laser) driver.

Semtech says the approach to expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth differs based on geographic region, deployment area considerations and carrier preferences. This often requires different types of optical modules in 5G wireless front haul links. In regions where it is typically difficult to install more fiber or reduce overhead costs, carriers utilize “colored” optical modules that send and receive multiple signals using differing wavelengths on a single fiber. These optical modules are also referred to as WDM optical modules and are critical for the 5G wireless infrastructure, especially for countries like Japan, Korea and the U.S.

The GN2256 combines Semtech’s proprietary analog Tri-Edge technology with enhanced laser driver compensation to enable IEEE and Open Eye MSA compliant optical modules over industrial temperature ranges. Semtech’s Tri-Edge 5G platform addresses the full range of optical modules needed for all regions by enabling multiple types of SFP56 optical modules operating at 50Gbps PAM4.

“With the introduction of the GN2256 Tri-Edge IC, Semtech has established itself as the leader in 5G wireless front haul deployments with a truly differentiated and comprehensive IC portfolio. Semtech is a one-stop shop for our optical module partners and system vendors to enable worldwide 5G wireless front haul deployments,” said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

