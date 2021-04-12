Samsung releases PCIe Gen4 Client SSD





Samsung Electronics released the first OEM-qualified PCIe Gen4 NVMe Client SSD. Engineered specifically for OEM applications and incorporating Samsung’s own NAND, controller, and firmware into the compact M.2 form factor, the PM9A1 is the first device of its type to be integrated into an OEM producer’s laptop.

The new PM9A1 SSD provides sequential read speeds of 7,000 MB/s for 50% faster file operations and boosts random read speeds by 50 percent to 1,000K IOPs for improved system response.

All the key components, DRAM, V-NAND, and Elpis controller are developed specifically by Samsung. The PM9A1 uses sixth generation V-NAND, which has 12% faster read & 20% write speed, and 15% reduced power consumption compared to the prior generation. The drive is also equipped with advanced thermal control technology to allow the drive to perform well at cool temperatures and prevent overheating, which is particularly important during heavy workload use.

“The PM9A1 represents a big step forward for SSD technology. From our newest generation V6 NAND, to the custom firmware and controller, everything is developed in house to deliver the best performance available in the market,” said Jaejune Kim, corporate senior vice president of Memory Marketing at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. “In demanding applications such as gaming, V/R and A/R, graphic design, as well as video editing, storage is becoming increasingly important not just as a data repository, but as a key technology enabler. The PM9A1 is an essential building block to next-generation computing.”

“Our customers’ priorities have shifted over the last year of remote work, and ensuring they have access to the essential compute technology needed to power how and where they work is critical,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “There is clear demand for PCIe Gen4’s capabilities and HP is working closely with Samsung to offer future support for the PM9A1, delivering increased bandwidth for even greater performance and seamless workflows for data-intensive users.”



