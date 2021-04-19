Russia's MTS launches 5G in Moscow with Huawei

MTS, Russia's largest mobile operator, activated commercial 5G services at 14 iconic locations in Moscow in partnership with Huawei.

MTS is the first telecom operator in Russia to be granted a 5G license. It has given strategic priority to 5G network construction and service development. a

MTS is using Huawei's proprietary Super Blade Site solution. Given that over 40% of sites in Moscow are macro pole sites, the Super Blade Site solution with antenna/AAU, RF and BBU products integrated in a blade which resolve difficulties in antenna installation space and site rent.

"5G has been and will remain a top priority for MTS. We are eager to explore and develop 5G applications for our individual and enterprise users to drive the national economy. At 14 pilot sites a big number of consumers can experience the 5G benefits — high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for next-generation applications. This also gave us unique opportunity to monitor infrastructure performance and service quality under real usage" said Victor Belov, MTS Chief Technology Officer.

"With careful management of customer requirements and profound market insights, Huawei provides leading 5G solutions that best suit the needs of our Russian partners. We will continue to help MTS explore 5G applications and innovate together with industry partners in Russia by using cloud computing, big data, IoT, and other technologies," said Zhao Lei, Director of Huawei Eurasia CNBG.

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/4/mts-launch-5g-commercial-2021