Red Hat cites hybrid cloud wins with communications service providers





Red Hat announced that several communications service providers (CSPs) have chosen its open hybrid cloud technologies to virtualize and containerize their networks, enabling the faster delivery of new and innovative applications and services. These implementations include:

HKT, Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator, has worked with Red Hat to diversify and expand the services on its unified online shopping platform, Club Shopping, built on Red Hat OpenShift. Another example is the launch of DrGo, an end-to-end app-based platform, which provides telemedicine services by connecting users with Hong Kong registered doctors and other healthcare professionals through the app. Through the enhanced reliability and flexibility of OpenShift, HKT is now able to react more quickly to market shifts, improving its nimbleness while still delivering innovative new services to its customers.

Proximus, Belgium’s largest telecommunications provider, is standardizing its NFV strategy on Red Hat OpenStack Platform supported by Red Hat Ceph Storage, Proximus can now run critical service functions in a cost-effective, scalable way, lowering associated costs by 20%. Additionally, by using Red Hat OpenShift for its web properties and cloud-native development environment, Proximus is able to deploy and run container-based microservices at scale, saving approximately $35,000 in monthly infrastructure setup and maintenance costs.

Samsung, a leader in innovative mobile communications, engaged with Red Hat to expand deployment options of its 5G solutions, including 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN), by applying them to Red Hat OpenShift. Samsung completed the testing and validation of its 5G core CNF on Red Hat OpenShift for a joint customer deployment. Samsung is also planning to test and validate its 5G vRAN on Red Hat OpenShift.

Telecom Argentina is using Red Hat OpenShift to modernize Flow, its digital-based entertainment platform, that offers live content and on demand TV series and shows, movies, games and music. Through this cloud-native platform adoption, Telecom Argentina has advanced the evolution of Flow for future challenges, with new models and new technologies also fostering a strong open source culture and DevOps mindset within the digital and cultural transformation the company is undergoing.

Honoré LaBourdette, global vice president of telco, media and entertainment, Red Hat

“Communication service providers are helping organizations at every enterprise provide groundbreaking innovation while working to modernize their networks in an incredibly competitive market. With Red Hat OpenShift, CSPs can focus on tackling the industries most exciting use cases like edge computing, standalone 5G core and more.”