Qualcomm shows 5G Standalone (SA) mode Dual Connectivity





Qualcomm Technologies has completed 5G data calls that combine millimeter wave (mmWave) with FDD or TDD sub-6GHz spectrum by utilizing 5G Standalone (SA) mode Dual Connectivity.

The calls were completed with smartphones using 4th-generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave Antenna Module.

Qualcomm engineers first aggregated 5G sub-6 GHz FDD with 28GHz mmWave spectrum, then 5G sub-6GHz TDD with 39GHz mmWave spectrum, demonstrating Snapdragon X65’s ability to aggregate low-/mid- and high-bands across key global combinations.

“As the world’s leading wireless innovator, Qualcomm Technologies has continuously pioneered 5G solutions capable of scaling in both performance and global reach,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “These milestones combine the massive bandwidth of mmWave with the coverage of sub-6 GHz FDD or TDD bands, enabling consumers and enterprises across the globe to make the most of 5G networks and devices, especially in traditionally congested, bandwidth-hungry spaces.”

The Snapdragon X65 and Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave Antenna Module are currently sampling to customers, with commercial devices expected to launch later in 2021.