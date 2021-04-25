QTS moves to renewal energy in 4 more mega data centers

QTS Realty Trust announced that the following four additional data centers are now powered by renewable energy: QTS Hillsboro, QTS Fort Worth, QTS Eemshaven, Netherlands and QTS Richmond.

The four locations join QTS data centers in Irving, TX, Chicago, IL, Piscataway, NJ and Groningen, Netherlands currently powered by renewable energy.

QTS said approximately 36% of its portfolio-wide data center power requirements are now sourced from renewable energy and that it is committed to procuring 100% of power for all of its data center from renewable sources by 2025.



QTS Hillsboro – Purchases renewable energy certificates equal to at least the expected electricity needs of the facility from Three Peaks Power, LLC solar facility in Utah through Calpine Energy Solutions. With the purchase, QTS said it now offers a true zero water cooling solution powered by 100% renewable energy.

QTS Fort Worth – Purchases renewable energy from a provider in Texas equal to 100% of the projected power consumption of the data center.

QTS Eemshaven – Purchases environmental attributes from Dutch wind and Nordic hydro sources. The agreements cover over 20 gigawatt hours of energy and account for 100% of the expected electrical load of QTS Eemshaven.

QTS' Richmond -- signed a multi-year agreement to purchase renewable energy certificates equal to the majority of the expected electricity needs of the facility.

"Today's announcement is another significant step towards our goal of procuring 100% of our power from renewable energy sources by 2025," said Travis Wright, Vice President Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "Renewable energy is a cornerstone of our ESG program that documents our commitment to minimizing our carbon footprint through advanced development and procurement initiatives.

