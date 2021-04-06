Prosimo targets secure app delivery with multi-cloud networking

Prosimo, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, emerged from stealth to unveil its Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments. The platform is positioned for multi-cloud networking, Zero Trust with Identity Aware Proxy, app micro-segmentation, access to lift-and-shift VMware on AWS, Azure or GCP, app-infrastructure modernization for Kubernetes and service mesh apps, and etc.

Promiso, whose co-founders Ramesh Prabagaran (CEO) and Nehal Bhau (CTO) were part of the founding team at Viptela that was acquired by Cisco for its SD-WAN solutions, will offer an integrated "infrastructure stack" that provides secure access, app experience, real-time insights and quantified recommendations for multi-cloud. Prosimo AXI platform is powered by machine learning and works with the platform’s Application-driven Intelligent Results engine (AIR) and AXI Edge. The platform handles both user-to-app and app-to-app requirements, preventing multiple fragmented initiatives in the cloud.

The company says this level of integration enables it to offer a per application SLA that includes secure access and optimized connectivity while managing cost. Prosimo says its early customers have experienced:

Up to 90% improvement in page load with improved app performance

99% reduction in attack surface with increased security

Up to 60% savings in cloud spend

Up to 90% reduction in deployment time

“Our mission is to make infrastructure transparent and secure and to deliver multi-cloud apps with the experience required at scale and controlled by the customer,” said Ramesh Prabagaran, co-founder and CEO of Prosimo. “A new architecture will define how applications should be delivered especially from the cloud -- we are set to lead this trend to help enterprises meet the ever changing needs of cloud applications. We are humbled to see large enterprises validate our vision by taking steps to modernize their stack.”

The company also announced $25 million in seed and Series A funding co-led by General Catalyst and WRVI Capital with participation from Nepenthe Capital. Dr. Steve Herrod, managing director at General Catalyst, and Lip-Bu Tan, managing partner at WRVI Capital, have joined the board.

