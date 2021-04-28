Opsera raises $15 million for its DevOps orchestration

Opsera, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $15 million in Series A funding for its orchestration platform for DevOps.

Opsera said its self-service, no-code DevOps orchestration platform helps engineers to provision or integrate their CI/CD tools of choice from a common architectural framework. This enables them tobuild declarative pipelines for a variety of use cases including SDLC (software delivery lifecycle), IaC (infrastructure as code) and SaaS application releases e.g. Salesforce, Workday, etc. Opsera simplifies the set-up, use, and management of commercial and open-source tools across the DevOps ecosystem, and correlates and unifies data to provide contextualized diagnostics, metrics and actionable insights.

The funding round was led by Felicis Ventures. Existing investors Clear Ventures, Trinity Ventures and Firebolt Ventures, and new investor HMG Ventures, also participated. The company has raised $19.3 million since it was founded in 2020.

