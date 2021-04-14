OpenStack marks 23rd release - Wallaby

The OpenStack community released Wallaby, the 23rd version of the most widely deployed open source cloud infrastructure software, bringing enhanced security and integration with other open source technologies. More than 17,000 code changes authored by over 800 contributors from 140 different organizations were merged into the release.

In addition to delivering a wide range of improvements to the stable and reliable OpenStack core and its highly flexible project integration capabilities, Wallaby delivers security enhancements including fallback permissions and RBAC improvements in Ironic, Glance and Manila, and the community focused this cycle on migrating the RBAC policy format from JSON to YAML. Additionally, the Ironic project has extended functionality for UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface), including secure erase for NVME.

Additional Wallaby release highlights include:

Several project teams continued to develop OpenStack as an open source integration engine by enhancing support for other open source projects: Kolla (production-ready containers and deployment tools) added support for Prometheus version 2, Magnum (API service) updated versions for Kubernetes and containerd, and Cinder (block storage service) added support for a Ceph backend driver, Ceph iSCSI.

Tacker (NFV orchestration) added new features to align with the standards defined by ETSI NFV including the addition of APIs for scale, update and rollback operations for virtual network functions (VNF) and fundamental VNF lifecycle management support for subscriptions and notifications.

Nova (compute provisioning) and Cyborg (accelerator management) integration continues to progress. New functionality gives users the ability to shelve and unshelve augmented servers, Nova servers with Cyborg accelerators attached.

Cinder (block storage) added new backend drivers, and many current drivers have added support for features exceeding the minimum required driver functions, with revert to snapshot and backend QoS being particularly popular this cycle.

With Neutron (networking), operators now have the option of routing fixed IP addresses of ports in a network to the external world without being limited by the availability IPv4 address ranges

“Twenty-three releases in, it’s exciting to see a growing, vibrant, global community contributing to OpenStack,” said Kendall Nelson, upstream developer advocate for OpenStack at the OpenInfra Foundation. “The OpenStack community continues to rank among the three most active open source communities in the world, and OpenStack Wallaby showcases how successful community collaboration keeps the software robust and efficient, drives innovation to support emerging use cases, and continually delivers interoperability across projects and platforms.”

https://www.openstack.org/software/wallaby/