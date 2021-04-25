OneWeb launches 36 more satellites bringing constellation to 182

A Russian Soyuz rocket lauched 36 OneWeb broadband satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast, in the Russian Far East.

The launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites, and is the third launch in OneWeb’s ‘Five to 50’ programme, to deliver its connectivity solution to regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021.

OneWeb’s ‘Five to 50’ programme aims to connect broadband data users in the northern hemisphere, with services covering the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic Seas and Canada. Service will be ready to start by the end of year, with global service available in 2022.

OneWeb also highlighted recent distribution signings across multiple industries with The AST Group, PDI, among others.

OneWeb also agreed its latest MoU with the Government of Kazakhstan this month as it continues to demonstrate the company’s commercial viability and the confidence customers have in its services and offering.

