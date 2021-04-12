NVIDIA builds an ecosystem for its AI-on-5G platform

NVIDIA announced partnerships with Fujitsu, Google Cloud, Mavenir, Radisys and Wind River to develop solutions for its AI-on-5G platform.

NVIDIA's AI-on-5G platform combines its Aerial software development kit with its BlueField-2 A100 — a converged card that combines GPUs and DPUs including NVIDIA’s “5T for 5G” solution.

“In this era of continuous, accelerated computing, network operators are looking to take advantage of the security, low latency and ability to connect hundreds of devices on one node to deliver the widest range of services in ways that are cost-effective, flexible and efficient,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of Telecom at NVIDIA. “With the support of key players in the 5G industry, we’re delivering on the promise of AI everywhere.”

NVIDIA’s collaboration with others working to enable AI-on-5G includes:

Mavenir, which is building two 5G vRAN systems based on the Aerial SDK, and will target the network operator segment for public 5G and for enterprise AI with private 5G. Mavenir and NVIDIA have created a hyperconverged enterprise 5G solution to enable enterprises to implement AI-on-5G applications in a seamless and easy-to-use solution.

Fujitsu later this year plans to deliver a 5G Open RAN system for verification starting with Sub6 band. Upon the system’s completion, Fujitsu and NVIDIA will be helping NTT DOCOMO and global operators with their evolution toward Open RAN in 5G, and beyond. Aerial software-defined implementation reduces time to market, speeds innovation and helps deliver AI applications to enterprises.

Radisys and Wind River plan to deliver NVIDIA Aerial AI-on-5G solutions for enterprise 5G and industrial 5G networks. Over 6 million 5G cells will be deployed by 2027 to smart factories, fulfillment centers and other enterprise, industrial and public zones to provide localized connectivity solutions, according to ABI Research.

Google Cloud is extending the Anthos application platform to the network edge, allowing telecommunications service providers and enterprises to enable the rapid delivery of new services and applications at the 5G edge. Anthos offers a consistent platform for application deployments, with a service-centric view of each environment. The platform enables customers to build and deploy enterprise-grade, containerized applications faster with managed Kubernetes in the cloud, on premises and at the network edge. Anthos supports NVIDIA GPU-accelerated servers, enabling a consistent deployment and operational experience across deployments, while reducing expensive overhead and improving developer productivity.

“AI-on-5G is transformative. Google Cloud’s industry-specific AI solutions meet scalable vertical needs,” said Shailesh Shukla, vice president and general manager for Networking at Google Cloud. “With the power of 5G, Google’s AI offering increases exponentially. We are excited to expand our work with NVIDIA to deliver AI and 5G computing at the edge with Anthos and NVIDIA’s accelerated edge technologies.”

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news?q=A100&year=&c=



