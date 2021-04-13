NTT opens 16-megawatt Silicon Valley SV1 Data Center

NTT Ltd. inaugurated its new 16MW Silicon Valley Data Center (SV1) – marking the company's sixth U.S. data center campus and third data center opening this year, following February’s grand opening of new campuses in Chicago, Illinois, and Hillsboro, Oregon.

The four-story data center features 64,000 sq. ft. of data floor space with customizable high-density vaults to support the demands of organizations of all sizes. Multiple Meet-Me-Rooms allow for network diversity and resiliency, and NTT’s dedicated on-site substation will help reduce potential downtime.

SV1 is designed with earthquake protection in mind. The data center construction utilizes NTT’s state-of-the-art base isolation system, which has been proven to reduce shocks from major earthquakes. The building incorporates a combination of triple-friction pendulum pedestals and viscous dampers that dissipate energy and reduce building displacement by allowing the structure and all connections to move up to 32 inches in any horizontal direction during an earthquake. With this system, the structure undergoes 60% less motion than a non-isolated, fixed building. SV1 is the first data center in the market to feature this earthquake-resistant design.

VP of Construction and Design for the Global Data Centers Americas division of NTT Ltd., Brittany Miller said, “All providers in the Santa Clara region build data centers to withstand earthquakes, but our base isolation design goes a step further. Not only does it protect the physical four-story building, but it also protects the mission-critical IT equipment and infrastructure inside the building from strong earthquakes. This system has been proven to work in several buildings in Japan, which is known for having severe earthquakes, and we wanted to add that extra peace of mind for our clients in Silicon Valley.”

NTT noted that its Ashburn, Virginia campus continues to expand as well with VA5 opening this year.

Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division, Ryuichi Matsuo said, “The Silicon Valley Data Center reinforces our investment in the U.S. data center market and commitment to growth for our clients. With NTT’s flexible, scalable, secure infrastructure and full-stack services, SV1 will accommodate the needs of a variety of clients, helping them achieve their business objectives. Clients today are looking for a data center provider with a growing global portfolio, and this adds one more to NTT’s five other U.S campuses and the more than 160 data centers that we operate globally.”



