NTT West and NTT East are now offering a 400 Gbps "High-speed Broadband Access Service" intended for data center connection and transmission / reception of big data sets, including video.

The service provides high-speed, large-capacity bandwidth-guaranteed Ethernet communication by limiting communication between two "Point to Point" bases specified by the customer (limited to communication within the same prefecture).

https://www.ntt-west.co.jp/news/2104/210412a.html