NSF launches Resilient and Intelligent Next-Generation Systems program

The U.S. National Science Foundation unveiled a new Resilient and Intelligent Next-Generation Systems (RINGS) program to accelerate research in areas that will potentially have significant impact on emerging Next Generation (NextG) wireless and mobile communication, networking, sensing, and computing systems, along with global-scale services. The focus is on greatly improving the resiliency of such networked systems among other performance metrics

Central to NextG systems is resiliency to survive, gracefully adapt to, and rapidly recover from malicious attacks, component failures, and natural and human-induced disruptions. Therefore, the RINGS program will seek to advance the underlying technologies to guarantee worldwide availability, security and reliability of NextG systems.

The RINGS program will be a collaboration between the federal government and private industry, including:

Department of Defense Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Apple

Ericsson

Google

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies

VMware.

https://www.nsf.gov/news/special_reports/announcements/042721.jsp