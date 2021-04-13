North Dakota's MLGC deploys XGS-PON with Calix

MLGC, a broadband service provider in North Dakota, is deploying the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, enabling it to extend 5-Gigabit broadband service to subscribers.

The rural BSP, which was named the state’s fastest internet and cable provider among small operators in 2020 by BroadbandNow, is expanding its multi-Gig residential broadband capabilities by overlaying its GPON access network with XGS-PON fiber-to-the-home (FTTH).

Calix said its Intelligent Access EDGE solution is built on the temperature-hardened E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and its Always-On AXOS platform, enabling MLGC to embrace an everyPON strategy and scale broadband connections to 10-Gigabit.

The regional BSP has already invested in the GigaPoint GP1100X ONU and plans to roll out the latest GigaSpire BLAST u6x in the second half of 2021, which will extend 10G capability all the way into subscriber homes and businesses.

“At MLGC, we have always taken immense pride in our technological leadership and commitment to pushing our market forward—we love being first,” said Tyler Kilde, president and general manager at MLGC. “We had already seen our subscribers’ bandwidth usage profiles increasing, but with COVID accelerating that trend over the last year, we migrated all of our Gigabit subscribers to 2.5-Gigabit speeds. Even with home networks needing to balance remote working and distance learning while still handling entertainment like gaming and streaming, our network enabled us to make the upgrades without hesitation. With demand continuing to increase, we are looking to 5-Gigabit service and beyond—well past competing offerings. Furthermore, a recent influx of funding from RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) is enabling us to deploy our 5-Gigabit service into additional rural communities in eastern North Dakota, and we are committed to leveraging this bandwidth advantage to deliver an unbeatable experience to our growing subscriber base. Calix is the only partner that enables us to continue our next-generation network buildout while, simultaneously, equipping us to deliver the comprehensive subscriber experience that will enable us to capitalize on our investment.”