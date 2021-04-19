Nokia offers fiber access for National Cable Television Cooperative members

Nokia announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to provide NCTC members with tailored fiber solutions and access to premier service programs.





NCTC represents more than 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 United States and its territories. Its members serve approximately 15 million consumers with broadband service across 3,000+ communities, many of which are smaller and located in rural areas. Several NCTC members had winning bids in the Phase I Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, receiving awards to bring high speed fixed broadband service to rural homes and small businesses that lack it. In addition to the urgency to provide better connectivity to rural communities, COVID-19-related societal and behavioral shifts are forcing operators to greatly accelerate network upgrades.

Nokia said its fiber solution will enable NCTC members to efficiently boost network capacity from 2.5 Gbps to 10 Gbps and beyond as needed.







