NETGEAR's Q1 revenue soars to $317.9 million, up 38.3% yoy

NETGEAR reported Q1 2021 net revenue of $317.9 million, an increase of 38.3% from the comparable prior year quarter. First quarter 2021 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.72, as compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.14 in the comparable prior year quarter. First quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.99, as compared to $0.21 in the comparable prior year quarter.
Mr. Lo continued, “Our outstanding first quarter was powered by strong demand across both of our businesses. Our SMB business benefited from the reopening of economies worldwide, notching strong sequential growth of 8.5% and year over year growth of 17.9%. Our CHP business again saw strong growth year on year, led by the premium segment, and we continue to hold a leading market share position in this fast growing, highly lucrative segment. This allowed us to gain share globally, and most notably we saw our US market share in consumer WiFi climb two points in the first quarter. All of this has translated into continued success in our efforts to grow our recurring subscription services business, as we added 44,000 subscribers, exiting the quarter with 481,000, and keeping us on track to reach our goal of 650,000 subscribers by the end of the year.”