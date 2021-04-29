NeoPhotonics posts Q1 sales of $60.9M, cites growing demand for 400G

NeoPhotonics reported Q1 2021 revenue of $60.9 million, down 11% quarter-over-quarter and 37% year-over-year. The gross margin was 21.9%, down from 22.7% in the prior quarter. There was a Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.15, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $0.14 per share in the prior quarter.

The company said sales of products for 400G and above applications grew 134% year-over-year. Also, during the quarter, NeoPhotonics announced the successful completion of 2,000 hours of high-temperature reliability testing for QSFP-DD 400ZR modules, plus successful demonstrations in fully populated Ethernet switch.

“NeoPhotonics again delivered strong results in the first quarter, as we transition our business to cloud-centric. We demonstrated transmission of 400G data rates over 800 km using our 400ZR+ coherent modules,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics CEO. “We are excited about the prospects these modules are demonstrating for the next generation of highest speed over distance interconnects,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

https://ir.neophotonics.com/static-files/6b7a7be8-5f6a-4483-89aa-3a6b9d1eb537