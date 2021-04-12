Monday, April 12, 2021

NEC to deliver 5G core running Red Hat OpenShift

NEC Corporation will deliver 5G core solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, the leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. 

Michio Kiuchi, senior vice president , NEC, states: “We are pleased to collaborate with Red Hat to help CSPs and DSPs stay competitive in this increasingly demanding global 5G market, especially on the cloud-native front. Through our long-term and continued collaboration with Red Hat, we are working to build an open industry standard which has enormous potential for expanding awareness and adoption of 5G cloud-native network functions. NEC 5G solutions will provide a more efficient and reliable network experience for our customers by integration with Red Hat’s cloud-native solution.”