NEC and Cisco partner on 5G IP transport

NEC and Cisco announced a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) to expand their partnership for accelerating the deployment of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions worldwide.

NEC has been a Cisco Gold Partner for over two decades.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly drive new business opportunities for 5G. NEC group companies will work closely with Cisco to complement NEC’s ecosystem with optimized IP metro/access transport and edge cloud computing solutions. Cisco will support NEC’s customer engagements by offering best-in-class products, proposals and execution support.

The companies said they will strive to further enhance their joint solution portfolio and to optimize regional activities for advancing the digital transformation of customers across the globe.

"We believe 5G is fueling the internet for the future, and accelerating our customers’ digital transformations," said Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "Together with NEC, we are creating a powerful force to drive the critical changes needed in networking infrastructure to carry the internet into the next decade."

"Collaboration across the network solution ecosystem is essential for continued success in meeting diversified customer requirements and establishing a win-win relationship," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "This powerful partnership strengthens our global competitiveness as a network integrator that drives the customer journey with innovative solutions."