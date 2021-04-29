Molex ramps up its copper and optical interconnect portfolio

Molex is scaling global deployments of its high-speed copper and optical interconnects and modules, including with a new 112G Active Electrical Cable (AEC) and ramping the manufacturing ot its 100G and 400G transceiver line.

Copper

Molex has added the new 112G Active Electrical Cables (AEC) to its line of copper interconnect solutions that extend link reach at higher data rates. AEC increases reach up to five meters without requiring optical cables while also supporting smaller conductors for improved cable management. AEC can also support gearbox capabilities as well as smart cable functionality for adding an extra measure of system-level redundancy. This latest addition to the Molex copper interconnect family joins Active Copper Cable (ACC), which works just like passive cable to extend the reach of external cabling and supports low-power linear amplifier-based semiconductors for improved power management and thermal needs. Rounding out the copper lineup is Molex’s BiPass technology, which delivers best-in-class signal integrity with multiple near-ASIC connector solutions, including TGA and the NearStack family of connectors.

Optical

Molex also is driving industry-wide efforts to increase adoption of 100G and 400G optical links and module technologies. The company supports a full IEEE- and MSA-compliant portfolio and product roadmap to meet both intra-data center interconnect, and data center interconnect requirements. The expanding optical transceiver family includes 100G-DR, 100G-FR, 100G-LR, 400G-DR4 (500m and 2km), 400G-FR4, 400G-LR4, 400G-ZR and 400G-ZR+ as well as 800G roadmap products.

Molex said its pluggable optical transceiver models all benefit from the company’s vertical-integration expertise in silicon photonics, photonic integration, module assembly and packaging.

“There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ interconnect technologies to support different applications across today’s enterprise and hyperscale data centers,” said Aldo Lopez, president, Datacom Solutions, Molex. “We offer our customers and ecosystem partners the broadest portfolio of future-proof interconnect solutions, which ease transitions to new architectures and simplify engineering development while reducing costs and time to market.”

