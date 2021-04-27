Microsoft Azure racks up 50% yoy growth

Microsoft reported revenue of $41.7 billion for the quarter ended 31-March-2021, up 19% yoy. Net income was $15.5 billion GAAP and $14.8 billion non-GAAP, representing an increase of 44% and 38%, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $2.03 GAAP and $1.95 non-GAAP, an increase of 45% and 39%,respectively.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform.”

“The Microsoft Cloud, with its end-to-end solutions, continues to provide compelling value to our customers generating $17.7 billion in commercial cloud revenue, up 33% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $13.6 billion and increased 15% (up 12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 10% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 22% (up 19% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 2% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 50.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 23% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 22% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 40% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $15.1 billion and increased 23% (up 20% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 23% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 50% (up 46% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.0 billion and increased 19% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 10%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 7% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue increased 34% (up 32% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 14% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 12% (up 7% in constant currency)

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-21-Q3/press-release-webcast