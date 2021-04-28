MaxLinear posts record sales of $209 million

MaxLinear reported quarterly net revenue of $209.4 million, up 8% sequentially, and up 238% year-on-year. GAAP gross margin was 53.4%, compared to 42.7% in the prior quarter, and 49.6% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was 24% of revenue, compared to 19% in the prior quarter, and 13% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.55, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.39 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.





“In the first quarter, we posted record revenue, up 8% sequentially, due to strong demand for infrastructure and broadband access products. Solid demand for our broadband access and connectivity products is being driven by a combination of end-market strength and company-specific drivers including silicon content increases and share gains. Our cash flow from operations was approximately $40.3 million with non-GAAP gross margin of 58.6% in the quarter. In Q1, we also started mass production shipments of our 5G 4x4 radio transceiver SoCs. Despite the anticipated challenging manufacturing supply-chain dynamics throughout the rest of the year, owing to the strong demand backdrop for our connectivity and broadband access business, combined with the expected revenue contributions from the continued ramp of our infrastructure products in the latter half of 2021, we feel increasingly confident in the Company’s outlook for the remainder of this year and heading into 2022,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.