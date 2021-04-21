Mavenir lands a $500 million investment from Koch

Mavenir announced a $500 million minority equity investment from Koch Strategic Platforms (“KSP”), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. Affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC (“Siris”), a leading technology-focused private equity firm, will remain majority equity holders.

“We have built a next-generation software platform that has driven, and will continue to drive, the digital transformation of mission-critical networks. Together with KSP and our service provider customers, we expect to bring innovation and 5G to revolutionize industries such as energy, industrial automation, and health care,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mavenir. “Not only do we have the only end-to-end, cloud-native, 5G software platform in the world, but we also have strong and extensive relationships with CSPs and proven deployments of our technology around the globe. With 5G here, Mavenir is well-positioned to build the future of networks.”

“We are extremely proud of what Mavenir has achieved to date and excited about partnering with KSP to drive continued innovation,” said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Siris Executive Partner and Executive Chairman of Mavenir. “The combination of Mavenir’s 5G software platform and Koch Industries presence in relevant industry verticals will accelerate the Company’s participation in the massive digital transformation opportunity.”

David Park, President of KSP, said, “We’re taking material minority equity positions in innovative, disruptive companies with strong management teams that operate in industries with significant tailwinds. We want to partner with companies that can transform Koch Industries for the future. Mavenir checks all the boxes.”

https://mavenir.com/press-releases/mavenir-announces-500-million-private-placement-with-koch-strategic-platforms/