LG exits the smartphone business





LG Electronics confirmed that it is closing its mobile business unit on a global basis. The company said its strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable it to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.

LG plans to continue to develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas.



