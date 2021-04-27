Juniper posts Q1 revenue of $1.074 billion, up 8% YoY

Juniper Networks reported Q1 2021 net revenues of $1,074.4 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and a decrease of 12% sequentially.GAAP net loss was $31.1 million, a decrease of 252% year-over-year and 201% sequentially, resulting in diluted loss per share of $0.10. Non-GAAP net income was $98.5 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year, and a decrease of 46% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.30.

“We reported strong March quarter results. Revenue exceeded our expectations and we experienced better than expected product orders across each of our customer verticals,” said Juniper’s CEO, Rami Rahim. “Momentum is strong entering the June quarter and we are confident regarding our growth prospects. We believe the success we are seeing is a result of the deliberate actions we have taken to strengthen our product portfolio and go-to-market organization, both of which are enabling us to capitalize on attractive end-market opportunities now and in the future.”





Regarding its outlook, Juniper said the worldwide shortage of semiconductors is causing ongoing supply constraints which have resulted in extended lead times. The company believes that extended lead times will likely persist for the next few quarters, but that, at this point in time, it believes it will have access to sufficient semiconductor supply to meet its full-year financial forecast.

At the mid-point of guidance, revenue is expected to be up 5% year-over-year. Juniper expects to see sequential growth across our Cloud and Enterprise verticals while Service Provider is expected to remain approximately flat.

Additional highlights from Juniper: