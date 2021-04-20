Japan Network Access Point deploys Ciena's DCI platform

Japan Network Access Point (JPNAP) has deployed Ciena’s Waveserver Ai data center interconnect (DCI) platform to handle Internet traffic in bustling hubs such as Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Sendai.





JPNAP is using Ciena’s Waveserver Ai compact DCI platform to provide 100GbE connectivity between data centers where JPNAP’ PoP exists. With this deployment, JPNAP has simplified its network through increased automation with Waveserver Ai’s integrated line system capability. This has allowed JPNAP to lower capital and operational expenditures while providing ample point-to-point DCI capacity up to 4 Tbps between locations.

“JPNAP’s deployment of Ciena satisfies not only the largest DCI requirements but also paves the way for higher capacities, including 800 Gb/s wavelengths with 400 GbE services,” said Mr. Kazuyasu Takahashi, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena Japan. “Ciena sets the standard for data center efficiency, further reinforcing the value of a network that can adapt to drive innovation.”



