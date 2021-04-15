IPI Partners raises $3.8 billion in second fund for data centers

IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment platform focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets, announced the final closing of IPI Partners II at $3.8 billion. IPI said its second fund attracted demand well in excess of its target, reflecting strong support from a global institutional investor base.

IPI II acquires, develops, leases, and operates data centers and related assets that serve the digital capacity needs of large, high-quality technology companies globally. Over the last four and a half years, IPI has built one of the world’s largest privately held data center portfolios with 480 megawatts leased and capacity for more than 880 megawatts. IPI II began investing in 2020, and most recently closed on the acquisition of SUPERNAP Italia, a Milan-based data center platform.

“Fundraising for IPI II has been a resounding success, and we are extremely grateful that our recent achievements and established market presence have earned the trust and confidence of a wide range of high quality, sophisticated investors,” said Matt A’Hearn, Partner at IPI. “The fund’s close comes at a truly ideal time, aligning with the large and growing opportunity we see at the core of our investment strategy.”

http://www.ipipartners.com