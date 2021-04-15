IPI Partners raises $3.8 billion in second fund for data centers

IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment platform focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets, announced the final closing of IPI Partners II at $3.8 billion. IPI said its second fund attracted demand well in excess of its target, reflecting strong support from a global institutional investor base.
“Fundraising for IPI II has been a resounding success, and we are extremely grateful that our recent achievements and established market presence have earned the trust and confidence of a wide range of high quality, sophisticated investors,” said Matt A’Hearn, Partner at IPI. “The fund’s close comes at a truly ideal time, aligning with the large and growing opportunity we see at the core of our investment strategy.”