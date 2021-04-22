Intel posts rise in EPS, dip in data center sales

Intel reported Q1 revenue of $19.7 billion (GAAP), down 1 percent year over year (YoY), and non-GAAP revenue of $18.6 billion, flat YoY, which exceeded January guidance by $1.1 billion. First-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $0.82; non-GAAP EPS was $1.39, which exceeded January guidance by $0.29.

“Intel delivered strong first-quarter results driven by exceptional demand for our leadership products and outstanding execution by our team. The response to our new IDM 2.0 strategy has been extraordinary, our product roadmap is gaining momentum, and we’re rapidly progressing our plans with re-invigorated focus on innovation and execution,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “This is a pivotal year for Intel. We are setting our strategic foundation and investing to accelerate our trajectory and capitalize on the explosive growth in semiconductors that power our increasingly digital world.”

First-quarter revenue exceeded January guidance by $1.1 billion led by continued,

Intel said its results were driven by strong PC demand. PC unit volumes were up 38 percent YoY, and notebook volumes set a new Intel record. The company also saw initial recovery of Enterprise and Government sales in the Data Center Group (DCG).

Intel also achieved better-than-expected revenue in Internet of Things Group (IOTG) and Mobileye, and Mobileye set a new revenue record in the quarter.

https://www.intc.com/financial-info