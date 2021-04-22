Intel posts rise in EPS, dip in data center sales

Intel reported Q1 revenue of $19.7 billion (GAAP), down 1 percent year over year (YoY), and non-GAAP revenue of $18.6 billion, flat YoY, which exceeded January guidance by $1.1 billion. First-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $0.82; non-GAAP EPS was $1.39, which exceeded January guidance by $0.29.
First-quarter revenue exceeded January guidance by $1.1 billion led by continued,
Intel said its results were driven by strong PC demand. PC unit volumes were up 38 percent YoY, and notebook volumes set a new Intel record. The company also saw initial recovery of Enterprise and Government sales in the Data Center Group (DCG).
Intel also achieved better-than-expected revenue in Internet of Things Group (IOTG) and Mobileye, and Mobileye set a new revenue record in the quarter.