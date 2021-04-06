Intel intros 3rd Gen Xeons including network optimized versions

Intel launched its 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) featuring an average 46% improvement on popular data center workloads over the previous generation.

The new Xeon processors, which are the foundation of Intel’s data center platform, also add new and enhanced platform capabilities including Intel SGX for built-in security, and Intel Crypto Acceleration and Intel DL Boost for AI acceleration.

The processors use Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology and deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system. The platform supports up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket.

Intel is also offering network-optimized “N-SKUs” that are designed for diverse network environments for vRAN, NFVI, virtual CDN and more.

“Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel. “Intel is uniquely positioned with the architecture, design and manufacturing to deliver the breadth of intelligent silicon and solutions our customers demand.”





https://www.intc.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/1457/intel-launches-its-most-advanced-performance-data-center