Infovista acquires Empirix, adding monitoring, assurance, analytics

Infovista has acquired Empirix, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company. Financial terms were not disclosed. As part of the operation, Thoma Bravo becomes a minority shareholder of Infovista, with Apax Partners remaining the major shareholder.

Empirix is a leader in network and service testing, performance monitoring, assurance and analytics. It serves Tier 1 CSPs and large Contact Centers of Fortune Global 500 companies. Empirix has invested heavily since 2017 to develop KLERITY, which is a cloud-native monitoring, assurance and analytics solution for 5G and IoT. Empirix is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, and employs approximately 300 people worldwide.

Infovista said the acquisition extends its ability to serve CSPs globally and expands the capabilities of its cloud-native, open platform which manages the entire network lifecycle. This enables the digital transformation of CSPs and the acceleration of 5G deployments while delivering unprecedented efficiency and productivity levels in managing both 5G and legacy networks. It also enables CSPs to deploy new revenue generating services from digital services, IoT, network slicing and monetization of data and network assets.

“The union of Infovista and Empirix gives all our clients a unique opportunity to reap the benefits of 5G, IoT and private networks, and to move fast towards a software-based and cloud-native future. By bringing network lifecycle automation to a strategic level, we provide CSPs with new ways to improve their productivity, customer experience and time-to-market,” commented José Duarte, CEO of Infovista. “With this acquisition, we also increase our presence in North America and Europe to expand our global footprint and strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their network and business transformation.”

“Telco CTOs today face a complex technology landscape with a large number of vendors. They are looking to support innovation and increase efficiency of operations through automation,” noted James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Empirix’s cloud-native assurance and analytics solutions should round out Infovista’s existing portfolio of solutions that span the network lifecycle. Better network visibility and increased automation are key to supporting the business goals of CSPs in the 5G era.”

“The industry is looking at 5G standalone and network slicing as the next major engines for business growth especially around IoT and private network opportunities. Empirix helps deliver the promise and full benefits of these exciting technologies with its cloud-native and automated customer experience assurance and analytics,” added John D’Anna, CEO of Empirix. “This is the perfect time for Empirix to join Infovista, expand the market for KLERITY and take it to the next level.”

