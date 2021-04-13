Illinois Century Network upgrades with SD-WAN

The Illinois Century Network (ICN), the largest state-run education network in the U.S., is deploying SD-WAN technology from Silver Peak, recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

The planned five-year ICN SD-WAN deployment began in July 2019, and more than 100 locations turned up in the first four months — a quick and simple process due to zero-touch provisioning and technical support from Fujitsu.

Fujitsu Network Communications is integrating and supporting the upgrade.

“We are pleased to help Illinois DoIT integrate and support their SD-WAN solution so they can ensure a superior online learning experience for thousands of students and faculty across the state,” said Greg Manganello, SVP and head of wireless and service solutions, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “SD-WAN not only secures connectivity through encryption, it also improves network scalability and resiliency all within the long-term affordability envelope that ICN requires.”