HE-NET deploys Padtec's 200G in Bahia, Brazil

HE-NET, the largest telecom operator in the state of Bahia, Brazil, has deployed Padtec's 200 Gbps transponders, optical amplifiers, and route protection systems to upgrade its optical network.

The upgrade will light up the provider’s new routes in Bahia – two optical rings that connect the main municipalities in the south and southwest of the state. Padtec has also supplied the OTDR (Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer) solution, which allows operators to remotely and automatically monitor the performance of their optical networks over long distances. The OTDR is produced by Padtec using technology developed by VIAVI.

HE-NET also uses the latest Padtec NMS+ platform which allows monitoring and managing data traffic on its new DWDM optical routes in real time.

For Helder Araujo, HE-NET’s Executive Director, states “In recent years, HE-NET has stood out as the provider with the highest speed broadband services in its coverage area according to the main measurement sites in the country... Our goal is to continue to be recognized for offering a unique connectivity experience and this is only possible with significant investments in infrastructure and innovation in products and services. In that regard, Padtec’s DWDM solution is an important ally for the evolution of our optical networks” he adds.

