GSMA arranges international travel entry to Spain for MWC21 BARCELONA

Current COVID 19 travel restrictions prohibit entry to Spain for non EU citizens, with the exception of "highly qualified workers."

GSMA has now arranged with the Spanish government to allow all MWC21 Barcelona registrants – including exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners – to enter Spain to attend the in-person event based on this classification.

MWC Barcelona is slated for 28 JUNE – 01 JULY 2021.

John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd, said: “The health and safety of everyone involved in MWC Barcelona, both in Spain and beyond, continues to be our utmost priority as we navigate rapidly shifting circumstances. This decision is a resounding vote of confidence in the careful planning undertaken to date, and our strong partnership with the Host City Parties. We will continue to work closely with our partners to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience.”

The GSMA will share details of MWC21 Barcelona registrants with Spanish authorities to facilitate entry into the country. This shift allows entry to those registrants who are currently denied entry, including those from China and the USA, to enter Spain for the purposes of attending and doing business at MWC21.

https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/gsma-announces-international-travel-authorisation-for-mwc21-barcelona/