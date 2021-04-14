Google Cloud region opens in Warsaw

Google Cloud activated a new region in Warsaw, Poland.

The Google Cloud Warsaw region has three availability zones and offers a portfolio of key Google Cloud products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

Warsaw joins the existing 24 Google Cloud regions.

In 2019, Google announced a strategic partnership with Poland’s Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP), which was founded jointly by PKO Bank Polski and the Polish Development Fund.

