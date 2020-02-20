Monday, April 19, 2021

Fujitsu selects Keysight's 5G test tools for private 5G lab

Monday, April 19, 2021  

Fujitsu has selected Keysight's 5G test tools to verify quality of a 5G wireless communications network deployed at its “Fujitsu Collaboration Lab” in Kawasaki, Japan.

The Fujitsu Collaboration Lab is a private 5G verification facility established in October 2020 to connect a wide range of devices from partner companies in private 5G deployments in Japan.

“Keysight’s Nemo test solution enables real-time performance measurement and visualization of networks in private 5G areas, enabling reliable 5G network operation,” said Takashi Kanda, Executive Director of 5G Vertical Service Office at Fujitsu. “Fujitsu will continue to cooperate with Keysight to accelerate efforts to optimize network operations and support customers' digital transformation.”

“We’re pleased to support Fujitsu with 5G test tools for validating private 5G networks,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo wireless solutions at Keysight. “Keysight’s wireless network solutions provide Fujitsu with a connected end-to-end information flow, from collection of measurement data to post-processing and analysis.”

