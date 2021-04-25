Fujikura demos vehicle-to-infrastructure over 60 GHz millimeter-wave

Fujikura has demonstrated high-speed vehicle-to-infrastructure communication using an electric pole and in-house developed 60 GHz millimeter-wave wireless communication modules.
The demonstration, which was conducted in March in Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture, confirmed the effectiveness of the safe driving support system for local bus services by vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.
In addition, the module achieved a speed >2Gbps over a distance of >500m.
Other participants in the test included Kansai Transmission and Distribution, KYOCERA, Shinki bus Co., Panasonic System Networks R&D Lab, and Magellan Systems Japan.
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2063554_11777.html