Five carriers acquire spectrum in Australia's mmWave auction

Five companies have won spectrum in the Australian Communications and Media Authority’s latest spectrum auction in the 26 GHz band.

Winners include:

Dense Air Australia Pty Ltd won 2 lots for $28,689,900

Mobile JV Pty Limited won 86 lots for $108,186,700

Optus Mobile Pty Ltd won 116 lots for $226,203,100

Pentanet Limited won 4 lots for $7,986,200

Telstra Corporation Limited won 150 lots for $276,576,200

Of the 360 lots available in the auction, 358 were sold, realising a total revenue of $647,642,100, equivalent to almost $0.0127/MHz/pop.

“This outcome represents another significant milestone for 5G in Australia. The successful allocation of this spectrum will support high-speed communications services in metropolitan cities and major regional centres throughout Australia,” said ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin.

Licences won at auction will come into force later this year, for a 15-year term ending in 2036.

Full results are here:

https://www.acma.gov.au/auction-summary-26-ghz-band-2021