Factorial Energy emerges from stealth with solid-state battery for EVs

Factorial Energy, a start-up based in Woburn, Massachusetts, emerged from stealth to announce its plans for a 40 Amp-hour solid-state battery cell for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications.

The Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST™) is a proprietary solid electrolyte material said to be safer than conventional lithium-ion technology, replacing the combustible liquid electrolyte with a safer, more stable solid-state electrolyte that suppresses lithium dendrite formation on lithium-metal anodes. Product specifics and timelines were not disclosed.

Factorial Energy is naming Joe Taylor as Executive Chairman. Taylor, the former Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, played a key role in the development of the Tesla-Panasonic relationship, which resulted in Panasonic investing in the Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. In addition, the former Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz, Dieter Zetsche, is also joining the company's advisory board.

