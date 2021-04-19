Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) test mmWave in Riyadh with Nokia

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) completed a mmWave technology trial in its live 5G commercial network in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh. The trial, which used Nokia’s mmWave AirScale technology, achieved the highest throughput at a site in prince Mohamad bin Abdulaziz street (Tahlya street) in Riyadh, a high-density area in the heart of the capital.

Alaa Malki, CTO, at Mobily, said: “We are committed to proving world-class, pioneering services to our customers by bringing the latest innovations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This successful trial with Nokia is testament to our continued efforts in this direction, and the highest throughput achieved in the trial allows us to deliver high-capacity wireless broadband access to our subscribers in high-density areas.”





Tareq Khalaf, Customer Team Head of Mobily, at Nokia, said: “Extreme network capacity and speed are essential to enable new 5G services in densified locations. We are proud to have collaborated with Mobily on the evolution of its 5G network through this mmWave trial, achieving the highest speed for them to enable innovative 5G services in busy locations for people and businesses.”





In January 2021, Nokia and Mobily successfully piloted 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network slicing on their live commercial network.



