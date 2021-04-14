Ericsson hits 315 Mbps upload speed with 5G Massive MIMO

Ericsson hit a new benchmark for 5G with Massive MIMO by delivering a single user uplink data rate of 315 Mbps.

The new performance level opens the door for applications such as the sharing of 4K/8K video content captured by consumers with 5G mobile devices.

Ericsson reached near theoretical peak uplink single user throughput leveraging the SU-MIMO technology and uplink (UL) 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) in New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) mode. This was built on top of Ericsson’s industry leading Uplink Booster implementation and the UL SU-MIMO algorithm automatically adapts the waveforms to further increase the coverage range. It provides the best combination of user data rate, cell capacity, interference suppression and capacity for the uplink.

Accomplished leveraging the 5G Distributed Innovation Network and with various Time Division Duplex (TDD) patterns in Ericsson’s North America headquarters in Plano, Texas, the demonstration reached a peak data rate of 315 Mbps. With a test license of 100 MHz from 3700 MHz to 3800 MHz and a mobile test device powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X60 5G Modem-RF System, Ericsson established a live C-Band network with a commercial 64T64R Advanced Antenna System (AAS) radio on the building rooftop, supported by 5G core software.

“We continue to accelerate 5G across many frontiers,” said Paul Challoner, Vice President of Networks Product Solutions, Ericsson North America. “Ericsson has the expertise and track record to offer the best performing 5G networks globally. We have demonstrated performance enhancements in the downlink and with this demonstration, we have now made a significant breakthrough in the uplink data rates, improving user experience when uploading data to the network.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/6/2021/4/ericsson-accelerates-5g-massive-mimo-single-user-uplink-data-rate-record