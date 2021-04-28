EdgeConneX scales out footprint in 6 cities

EdgeConneX announced the expansion of its edge data center platform in several key North American markets. Initially, EdgeConneX will add nearly 20MWs of new capacity across its existing footprint in the Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago markets. The expansions will allow major service providers around the world to scale their local cloud, content, network, and other offerings in these markets, empowering them to meet the growing need for distributed data center capacity that is highly proximate to their end users.

“We have always focused on building data centers where, when and how our customers want capacity to support their business,” comments Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. “Our strategy of listening to our customers to provide tailored solutions for them that span hyperlocal to hyperscale data centers is what makes us unique. These planned expansions, necessitated by the growing volume, variety and velocity of data our customers are driving, highlight the accelerating need for digital infrastructure and capacity to best support their customers.”

https://www.edgeconnex.com/